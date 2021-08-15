COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED (NASDAQ:COKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($22.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Coca-Cola Consolidated has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TIMBER PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TMBR)

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS (NYSE:WPM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Earnings for Wheaton Precious Metals are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.68 per share. Wheaton Precious Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPM)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wheaton Precious Metals stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals

SCPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SCPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. scPharmaceuticals has generated ($1.31) earnings per share over the last year (($1.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for scPharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.25) to ($1.46) per share. scPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPH)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for scPharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” scPharmaceuticals stock.

scPharmaceuticals