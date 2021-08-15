NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:NAUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Nautilus Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Nautilus Biotechnology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.62) per share. Nautilus Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAUTILUS BIOTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NAUT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nautilus Biotechnology stock.

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS (NASDAQ:CLOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Clover Health Investments are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. Clover Health Investments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLOV)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clover Health Investments in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Clover Health Investments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLOV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ROCKET COMPANIES (NYSE:RKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Earnings for Rocket Companies are expected to decrease by -29.47% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.34 per share. Rocket Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKET COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RKT)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocket Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rocket Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RKT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIRTRA (NASDAQ:VTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. VirTra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTRA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTSI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VirTra in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VirTra stock.

