PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PTPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $4.08 million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Petros Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PETROS PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:PTPI)

AVINGER (NASDAQ:AVGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avinger are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.23) per share. Avinger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avinger in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avinger stock.

OBLONG (NYSE:OBLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm earned $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. Oblong has generated ($1.48) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Oblong are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.45) per share. Oblong has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OBLONG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OBLG)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oblong in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oblong stock.

TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.35. Terns Pharmaceuticals has generated ($102.93) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Terns Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.54) to ($3.37) per share.

IS TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TERN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Terns Pharmaceuticals stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals