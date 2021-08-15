JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JMIA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jumia Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Jumia Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JMIA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NIO)

NIO last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($0.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.15) per share. NIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NIO stock.

ORGANON & CO. (NYSE:OGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Organon & Co. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Organon & Co. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Organon & Co. in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Organon & Co. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NEPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year (($1.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neptune Wellness Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.09) per share. Neptune Wellness Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neptune Wellness Solutions stock.

