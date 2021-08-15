SIGNIFY HEALTH (NYSE:SGFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Signify Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Signify Health are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.23 per share. Signify Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGNIFY HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SGFY)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Signify Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Signify Health stock.

PULMATRIX (NASDAQ:PULM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company earned $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.50) per share. Pulmatrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULMATRIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulmatrix in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulmatrix stock.

AIRBNB (NASDAQ:ABNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Airbnb has generated ($15.53) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Airbnb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.98) to $0.06 per share. Airbnb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIRBNB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABNB)

36 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Airbnb in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 18 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Airbnb stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABNB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARDELYX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ARDX)

IS ARDELYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARDX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardelyx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardelyx stock.

