PAYMENTUS (NYSE:PAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAY)

Paymentus last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Paymentus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Paymentus are expected to remain at $0.07 per share in the coming year. Paymentus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYMENTUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paymentus in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Paymentus stock.

Paymentus

ACER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ACER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. Acer Therapeutics has generated ($2.06) earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acer Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($1.45) per share. Acer Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACER)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acer Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acer Therapeutics stock.

Acer Therapeutics

PAGSEGURO DIGITAL (NYSE:PAGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital last announced its quarterly earnings results on June 1st, 2021. The reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PagSeguro Digital has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year ($0.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.5. Earnings for PagSeguro Digital are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.44 per share. PagSeguro Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAGS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PagSeguro Digital in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” PagSeguro Digital stock.

PagSeguro Digital

SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EYES)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS? (NASDAQ:EYES)

