FLYWIRE (NASDAQ:FLYW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Flywire are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.28) per share. Flywire has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLYWIRE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FLYW)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flywire in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flywire stock.

PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST (NASDAQ:SQFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. Presidio Property Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Presidio Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SQFT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Presidio Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Presidio Property Trust stock.

PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:PLTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.1. Earnings for Palantir Technologies are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.20 per share. Palantir Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLTR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palantir Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Palantir Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROGENITY (NASDAQ:PROG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Progenity has generated ($7.01) earnings per share over the last year (($9.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($0.81) per share. Progenity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROGENITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PROG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Progenity in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Progenity stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PROG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

