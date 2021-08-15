NANO-X IMAGING (NASDAQ:NNOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Nano-X Imaging has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Nano-X Imaging are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($1.24) per share. Nano-X Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANO-X IMAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NNOX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nano-X Imaging in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nano-X Imaging stock.

Nano-X Imaging

LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP (NASDAQ:LFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. LifeStance Health Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for LifeStance Health Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to ($0.13) per share. LifeStance Health Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFESTANCE HEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LFST)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LifeStance Health Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LifeStance Health Group stock.

LifeStance Health Group

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TKC)

IS TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TKC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MAGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems last issued its earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Magal Security Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Wall Street analysts have given Magal Security Systems a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Magal Security Systems wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.