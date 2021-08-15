MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES (NASDAQ:MRVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Maravai LifeSciences has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Earnings for Maravai LifeSciences are expected to grow by 2.65% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.16 per share. Maravai LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRVI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maravai LifeSciences in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Maravai LifeSciences stock.

ATYR PHARMA (NASDAQ:LIFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. aTyr Pharma has generated ($1.77) earnings per share over the last year (($2.35) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for aTyr Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.92) per share. aTyr Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATYR PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIFE)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for aTyr Pharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” aTyr Pharma stock.

ION GEOPHYSICAL (NYSE:IO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($2.91) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ION Geophysical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.56) per share. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ION GEOPHYSICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ION Geophysical in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ION Geophysical stock.

HOOKIPA PHARMA (NASDAQ:HOOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year (($1.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hookipa Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.36) per share. Hookipa Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOOKIPA PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOOK)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hookipa Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hookipa Pharma stock.

