HYLIION (NYSE:HYLN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Hyliion has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hyliion are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.98) per share. Hyliion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYLIION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HYLN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyliion in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyliion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HYLN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hyliion

ROYALTY PHARMA (NASDAQ:RPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for Royalty Pharma are expected to grow by 14.96% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $3.15 per share. Royalty Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYALTY PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPRX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royalty Pharma in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Royalty Pharma stock.

Royalty Pharma

LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:LAZR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business earned $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 million. Luminar Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.37) per share. Luminar Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAZR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luminar Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Luminar Technologies stock.

Luminar Technologies

NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NBSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. NeuBase Therapeutics has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year (($0.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeuBase Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.99) per share. NeuBase Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NBSE)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuBase Therapeutics stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics