POSHMARK (NASDAQ:POSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm earned $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Earnings for Poshmark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.14) per share. Poshmark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POSHMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POSH)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Poshmark in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Poshmark stock.

VIRPAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VRPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GOODRX (NASDAQ:GDRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for GoodRx are expected to grow by 325.00% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.34 per share. GoodRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOODRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDRX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoodRx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GoodRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GDRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MOVANO (NASDAQ:MOVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Movano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

