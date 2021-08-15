II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year ($2.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 8.39% in the coming year, from $3.10 to $3.36 per share. II-VI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS II-VI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIVI)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for II-VI in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” II-VI stock.

II-VI

GREENPRO CAPITAL (NASDAQ:GRNQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital last issued its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Greenpro Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GREENPRO CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Wall Street analysts have given Greenpro Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Greenpro Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SONM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company earned $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sonim Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.20) per share. Sonim Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonim Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonim Technologies stock.

Sonim Technologies

SUPPORT.COM (NASDAQ:SPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.0. Support.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SUPPORT.COM? (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Wall Street analysts have given Support.com a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Support.com wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.