CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $227 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAE)

CAE last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year (($0.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CAE are expected to grow by 50.65% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.16 per share. CAE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CAE)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CAE in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CAE stock.

CAE

NATIONAL VISION (NASDAQ:EYE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.1. Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 10.42% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.06 per share. National Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL VISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYE)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Vision in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Vision stock.

National Vision

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:MRAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Everspin Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

