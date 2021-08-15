KRONOS BIO (NASDAQ:KRON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Kronos Bio has generated ($3.75) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Kronos Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to ($2.64) per share. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kronos Bio stock.

Kronos Bio

THE WENDY’S (NASDAQ:WEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.63 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.6. Earnings for The Wendy’s are expected to grow by 13.51% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.84 per share. The Wendy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WENDY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WEN)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Wendy’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Wendy’s stock.

The Wendy’s

UTZ BRANDS (NYSE:UTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands last released its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Utz Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Utz Brands are expected to grow by 13.43% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.76 per share. Utz Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UTZ BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UTZ)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Utz Brands in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Utz Brands stock.

Utz Brands

LIMBACH (NASDAQ:LMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Limbach has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for Limbach are expected to grow by 60.56% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.14 per share. Limbach has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMBACH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limbach in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Limbach stock.

Limbach