DREAM FINDERS HOMES (NASDAQ:DFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dream Finders Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Dream Finders Homes are expected to grow by 34.64% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $2.06 per share. Dream Finders Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DREAM FINDERS HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DFH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dream Finders Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dream Finders Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DFH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Dream Finders Homes

MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.75) diluted earnings per share). Medalist Diversified REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT? (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Wall Street analysts have given Medalist Diversified REIT a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Medalist Diversified REIT wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CREDICORP (NYSE:BAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year ($2.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Earnings for Credicorp are expected to grow by 31.87% in the coming year, from $10.01 to $13.20 per share. Credicorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CREDICORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAP)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Credicorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Credicorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Credicorp

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP (NYSE:NGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Natural Gas Services Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Natural Gas Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP? (NYSE:NGS)

