SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (NASDAQ:SMCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year ($1.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Earnings for Super Micro Computer are expected to grow by 32.18% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.67 per share. Super Micro Computer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPER MICRO COMPUTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Super Micro Computer in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Super Micro Computer stock.

COUPANG (NYSE:CPNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Coupang has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coupang are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.36) per share. Coupang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUPANG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPNG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coupang in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Coupang stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CRICUT (NASDAQ:CRCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Cricut has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cricut are expected to grow by 17.78% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.06 per share. Cricut has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRICUT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRCT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cricut in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cricut stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRCT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ELOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.86) earnings per share over the last year (($0.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($0.55) per share. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELOX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock.

