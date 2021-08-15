DOXIMITY (NASDAQ:DOCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Doximity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Doximity are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.18 per share. Doximity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOXIMITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DOCS)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Doximity in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Doximity stock.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $6.12 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. MIND C.T.I. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SINT)

IS SINTX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SINT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sintx Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sintx Technologies stock.

BURGERFI INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:BFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $11.04 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BurgerFi International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

