JANUX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:JANX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.48. Janux Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Janux Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.57) to ($0.90) per share. Janux Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JANUX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JANX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Janux Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Janux Therapeutics stock.

Janux Therapeutics

BUMBLE (NASDAQ:BMBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Bumble has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Bumble are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.35 per share. Bumble has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUMBLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMBL)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bumble in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bumble stock.

Bumble

OSCAR HEALTH (NYSE:OSCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Oscar Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Oscar Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.58) to ($1.60) per share. Oscar Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSCAR HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSCR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oscar Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oscar Health stock.

Oscar Health

DYADIC INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:DYAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Dyadic International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Dyadic International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.12) per share. Dyadic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DYADIC INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DYAI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dyadic International in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dyadic International stock.

Dyadic International