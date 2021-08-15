PRELUDE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PRLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Prelude Therapeutics has generated ($4.56) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Prelude Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.12) to ($3.43) per share. Prelude Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRELUDE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRLD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prelude Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prelude Therapeutics stock.

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRÁS (NYSE:EBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás last posted its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $666.65 million during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8.

IS CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRÁS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EBR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:CYBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CyberArk Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.55) per share. CyberArk Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBERARK SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberArk Software in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberArk Software stock.

PRO-DEX (NASDAQ:PDEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex last released its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pro-Dex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

