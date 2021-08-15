APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT (NASDAQ:AMTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Applied Molecular Transport has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year (($2.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Applied Molecular Transport are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($2.43) per share. Applied Molecular Transport has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMTI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Molecular Transport in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Molecular Transport stock.

Applied Molecular Transport

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:UGP)

IS ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UGP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ultrapar Participações in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ultrapar Participações stock.

Ultrapar Participações

ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Atea Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Atea Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 1,302.33% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $12.06 per share. Atea Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATEA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVIR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atea Pharmaceuticals stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals

LEAP THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LPTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Leap Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.50) per share.

IS LEAP THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Leap Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Leap Therapeutics stock.

Leap Therapeutics