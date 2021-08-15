OLO (NYSE:OLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OLO)

OLO last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company earned $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. OLO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for OLO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to ($0.05) per share. OLO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OLO)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OLO in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” OLO stock.

REGULUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RGLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Regulus Therapeutics has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Regulus Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.34) per share. Regulus Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGULUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGLS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Regulus Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Regulus Therapeutics stock.

GEOVAX LABS (NASDAQ:GOVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GeoVax Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEOVAX LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOVX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GeoVax Labs in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GeoVax Labs stock.

GEMINI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Gemini Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Gemini Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($2.12) per share. Gemini Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEMINI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gemini Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gemini Therapeutics stock.

