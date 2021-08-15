STEPSTONE GROUP (NASDAQ:STEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. Its revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. StepStone Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.2. Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.02 per share. StepStone Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEPSTONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StepStone Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” StepStone Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

StepStone Group

EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year ($4.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 23.85% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $4.05 per share. eBay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EBAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBAY)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eBay in the last year. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” eBay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

eBay

SOTERA HEALTH (NYSE:SHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Sotera Health has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.2. Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 23.75% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $0.99 per share. Sotera Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOTERA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sotera Health in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sotera Health stock.

Sotera Health

BETTER CHOICE (NASDAQ:BTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Better Choice last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27. Better Choice has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Better Choice are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.16) per share. Better Choice has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BETTER CHOICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BTTR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Better Choice in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Better Choice stock.

Better Choice