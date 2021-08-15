TRANSDIGM GROUP (NYSE:TDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Its revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransDigm Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.4. Earnings for TransDigm Group are expected to grow by 68.18% in the coming year, from $9.90 to $16.65 per share. TransDigm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSDIGM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDG)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransDigm Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransDigm Group stock.

ZOSANO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ZSAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zosano Pharma has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($0.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zosano Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.22) per share. Zosano Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOSANO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zosano Pharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Zosano Pharma stock.

EDESA BIOTECH (NASDAQ:EDSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Edesa Biotech has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year (($0.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Edesa Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.13) to ($1.33) per share. Edesa Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TREVENA (NASDAQ:TRVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Trevena has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trevena are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.26) per share. Trevena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREVENA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trevena in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Trevena stock.

