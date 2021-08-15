TRADEWEB MARKETS (NASDAQ:TW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.3. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.65 per share. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRADEWEB MARKETS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tradeweb Markets in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tradeweb Markets stock.

Tradeweb Markets

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NVIV)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INVIVO THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:NVIV)

THE MIDDLEBY (NASDAQ:MIDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.02 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.3. Earnings for The Middleby are expected to grow by 13.40% in the coming year, from $8.21 to $9.31 per share. The Middleby has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MIDDLEBY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MIDD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Middleby in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Middleby stock.

The Middleby

USIO (NASDAQ:USIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.04) per share. Usio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS USIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:USIO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Usio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Usio stock.

Usio