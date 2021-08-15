HARMONY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:HRMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.1. Earnings for Harmony Biosciences are expected to grow by 179.38% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $2.71 per share. Harmony Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARMONY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmony Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmony Biosciences stock.

Harmony Biosciences

MARQETA (NASDAQ:MQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. Marqeta has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Marqeta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.44) per share. Marqeta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARQETA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MQ)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marqeta in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marqeta stock.

Marqeta

ELBIT SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ESLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 24th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems has generated $7.20 earnings per share over the last year ($5.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Earnings for Elbit Systems are expected to grow by 18.94% in the coming year, from $6.60 to $7.85 per share. Elbit Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELBIT SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESLT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elbit Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Elbit Systems stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Elbit Systems

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FSTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.15. F-star Therapeutics has generated ($9.69) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to ($2.71) per share. F-star Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

F-star Therapeutics