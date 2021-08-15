DARLING INGREDIENTS (NYSE:DAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Its revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 47.63% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $4.99 per share. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARLING INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Darling Ingredients in the last year. There are currently 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Darling Ingredients stock.

ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ALNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allena Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.01) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Allena Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.85) per share. Allena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALNA)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allena Pharmaceuticals stock.

HISTOGEN (NASDAQ:HSTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.19) diluted earnings per share). Histogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HISTOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Histogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Histogen stock.

TFF PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TFFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. TFF Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year (($1.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TFF Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.47) per share. TFF Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TFF PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TFFP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TFF Pharmaceuticals stock.

