STRIDE (NYSE:LRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LRN)

Stride last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Its revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year ($1.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for Stride are expected to decrease by -12.27% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.43 per share. Stride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LRN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stride in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stride stock.

Stride

PERRIGO (NYSE:PRGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Perrigo has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year (($1.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 10.85% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.86 per share. Perrigo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PERRIGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRGO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Perrigo in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Perrigo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRGO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Perrigo

XOMETRY (NASDAQ:XMTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.16. Xometry has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Xometry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.67) per share. Xometry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XOMETRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XMTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xometry in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xometry stock.

Xometry

COCRYSTAL PHARMA (NASDAQ:COCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cocrystal Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.15) per share. Cocrystal Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COCRYSTAL PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COCP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cocrystal Pharma in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cocrystal Pharma stock.

Cocrystal Pharma