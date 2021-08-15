JANONE (NASDAQ:JAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter. JanOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.02) diluted earnings per share). JanOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ATLANTIC AMERICAN (NASDAQ:AAME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $49.08 million during the quarter. Atlantic American has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Atlantic American has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:EVFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($2.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Evofem Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($0.86) per share. Evofem Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVFM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evofem Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Evofem Biosciences stock.

Evofem Biosciences

LIFEMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. LifeMD has generated ($4.44) earnings per share over the last year (($4.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for LifeMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($0.60) per share. LifeMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFEMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LFMD)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LifeMD in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LifeMD stock.

LifeMD