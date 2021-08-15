TASKUS (NASDAQ:TASK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. TaskUs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for TaskUs are expected to decrease by -14.73% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.10 per share. TaskUs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TASKUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TASK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TaskUs in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TaskUs stock.

TaskUs

LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LIXT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY? (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Wall Street analysts have given Lixte Biotechnology a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Lixte Biotechnology wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SUZANO (NYSE:SUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUZANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUZ)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suzano in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Suzano stock.

Suzano

SAVARA (NASDAQ:SVRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Savara has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Savara are expected to remain at ($0.48) per share in the coming year. Savara has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAVARA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SVRA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Savara in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Savara stock.

Savara