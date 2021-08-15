THREDUP (NASDAQ:TDUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ThredUp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. ThredUp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THREDUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TDUP)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ThredUp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ThredUp stock.

ThredUp

STAR EQUITY (NASDAQ:STRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.66. Star Equity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Star Equity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI last posted its earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iQIYI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.59) per share. iQIYI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IQIYI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IQ)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iQIYI in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” iQIYI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

iQIYI

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. Adicet Bio has generated ($5.01) earnings per share over the last year (($4.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adicet Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.42) to ($2.85) per share. Adicet Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADICET BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACET)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adicet Bio stock.

Adicet Bio