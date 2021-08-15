AVEPOINT (NASDAQ:AVPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.04. AvePoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AvePoint are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.20) per share. AvePoint has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVEPOINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVPT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AvePoint in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AvePoint stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEKE)

KE last released its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business earned $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KE has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.7. Earnings for KE are expected to grow by 54.05% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.14 per share. KE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEKE)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KE in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” KE stock.

CONTEXTLOGIC (NASDAQ:WISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm earned $772 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. Its revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. ContextLogic has generated ($5.87) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ContextLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.22) per share. ContextLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTEXTLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WISH)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ContextLogic in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ContextLogic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WISH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOXLIGHT (NASDAQ:BOXL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight last issued its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Boxlight has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Boxlight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOXLIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOXL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boxlight in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boxlight stock.

