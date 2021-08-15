STONECO (NASDAQ:STNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo last released its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm earned $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year ($0.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.4. Earnings for StoneCo are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.40 per share. StoneCo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONECO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STNE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneCo in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” StoneCo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STNE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

StoneCo

180 DEGREE CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TURN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN 180 DEGREE CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:TURN)

Wall Street analysts have given 180 Degree Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but 180 Degree Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CYCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.87) earnings per share over the last year (($2.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($4.44) per share. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYCC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

ALITHYA GROUP (NASDAQ:ALYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group last posted its earnings results on June 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Alithya Group has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Alithya Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.09 per share. Alithya Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALITHYA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALYA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alithya Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alithya Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALYA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alithya Group