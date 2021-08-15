SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm earned $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sysco are expected to grow by 158.78% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $3.39 per share. Sysco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sysco in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sysco stock.

NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:NRBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($1.69) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.70) per share. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NRBO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock.

WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS (NASDAQ:WVVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.2. Willamette Valley Vineyards has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WILLAMETTE VALLEY VINEYARDS? (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Wall Street analysts have given Willamette Valley Vineyards a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Willamette Valley Vineyards wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

NUVVE (NASDAQ:NVVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Nuvve has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.11) diluted earnings per share). Nuvve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUVVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVVE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nuvve in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nuvve stock.

