TRANSALTA (NYSE:TAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TransAlta has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TransAlta are expected to grow by 76.47% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.30 per share. TransAlta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSALTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransAlta in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TransAlta stock.

STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:STAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on May 18th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Staffing 360 Solutions has generated ($14.16) earnings per share over the last year (($11.16) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Staffing 360 Solutions are expected to decrease by -89.53% in the coming year, from $1.72 to $0.18 per share. Staffing 360 Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Staffing 360 Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “8035151”.

IS STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STAF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Staffing 360 Solutions stock.

TAPESTRY (NYSE:TPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year ($1.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Earnings for Tapestry are expected to grow by 8.48% in the coming year, from $2.83 to $3.07 per share. Tapestry has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 19th, 2021. Tapestry will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 19th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-0851 with passcode “6727129”.

IS TAPESTRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPR)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tapestry in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tapestry stock.

VYNE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VYNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics has generated ($7.88) earnings per share over the last year (($6.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($0.73) per share. VYNE Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VYNE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VYNE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VYNE Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VYNE Therapeutics stock.

