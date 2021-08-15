CHESAPEAKE ENERGY (NASDAQ:CHK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy has generated ($43.49) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Chesapeake Energy are expected to decrease by -31.92% in the coming year, from $7.30 to $4.97 per share. Chesapeake Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHESAPEAKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chesapeake Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chesapeake Energy stock.

Chesapeake Energy

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $13.96 million during the quarter. ICC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. ICC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ICC? (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Wall Street analysts have given ICC a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but ICC wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

XENETIC BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:XBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Xenetic Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Xenetic Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.37) per share.

IS XENETIC BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XBIO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenetic Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenetic Biosciences stock.

Xenetic Biosciences

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CRBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year (($0.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.41) per share. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRBP)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CRBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals