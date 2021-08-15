LIGHTBRIDGE (NASDAQ:LTBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightbridge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.16) diluted earnings per share). Lightbridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIGHTBRIDGE? (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Wall Street analysts have given Lightbridge a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Lightbridge wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

LIQUIDIA (NASDAQ:LQDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Liquidia has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year (($1.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Liquidia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.74) per share. Liquidia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIQUIDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LQDA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liquidia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liquidia stock.

Liquidia

U.S. WELL SERVICES (NASDAQ:USWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.36) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.49) to $0.25 per share. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN U.S. WELL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:USWS)

Wall Street analysts have given U.S. Well Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but U.S. Well Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA (NASDAQ:LIVX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. LiveXLive Media has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year (($0.60) diluted earnings per share). LiveXLive Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVEXLIVE MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIVX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveXLive Media in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveXLive Media stock.

LiveXLive Media