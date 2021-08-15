OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OLMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Olema Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Olema Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.71) to ($2.70) per share. Olema Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLMA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Olema Pharmaceuticals stock.

SONOS (NASDAQ:SONO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.92 per share. Sonos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonos in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonos stock.

DOMA (NYSE:DOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65. Doma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Doma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOMA)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Doma in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Doma stock.

ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ELDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has generated ($10.82) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.45) to ($1.44) per share. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEDON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELDN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock.

