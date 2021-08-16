Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Earnings results for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Acacia Research last released its earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $5.80 million during the quarter. Acacia Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Acacia Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Acacia Research will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Dividend Strength: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

In the past three months, Acacia Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $88,941.00 in company stock. Only 1.42% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by insiders. 60.69% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG



The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is -5.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Acacia Research has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

