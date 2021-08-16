Did they just beat EPS? AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Earnings results for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.05 per share. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.00, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted downside of 100.0% from its current price of $1.17. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

In the past three months, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.50% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 29.70% of the stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX



Earnings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.05 per share. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -3.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is -3.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here