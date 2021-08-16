Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Earnings results for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.38%. The high price target for ADMP is $1.50 and the low price target for ADMP is $1.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

In the past three months, Adamis Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 8.45% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP



Earnings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is -1.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 33.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

