Earnings : What to expect Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Earnings results for Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akumin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.45%. The high price target for AKU is $3.50 and the low price target for AKU is $3.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin does not currently pay a dividend. Akumin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

In the past three months, Akumin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 36.22% of the stock of Akumin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU



Earnings for Akumin are expected to grow by 233.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Akumin is 293.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of Akumin is 293.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 41.56.

