REED’S (NASDAQ:REED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.17) diluted earnings per share). Reed’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TREVI THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:TRVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Trevi Therapeutics has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.77) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Trevi Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($3.14) per share. Trevi Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:ISIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems last posted its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $5.42 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.42) diluted earnings per share). Insignia Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:GNUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International last issued its earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.06 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

