POLARITYTE (NASDAQ:PTE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PolarityTE are expected to remain at ($0.47) per share in the coming year. PolarityTE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POLARITYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PolarityTE in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PolarityTE stock.

PolarityTE

EVOKE PHARMA (NASDAQ:EVOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Evoke Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EVOKE PHARMA? (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Wall Street analysts have given Evoke Pharma a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Evoke Pharma wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HSDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $1.05. Helius Medical Technologies has generated ($11.80) earnings per share over the last year (($8.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Helius Medical Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.09) to ($4.55) per share. Helius Medical Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSDT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helius Medical Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Helius Medical Technologies stock.

Helius Medical Technologies

PIONEER BANCORP (NASDAQ:PBFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Pioneer Bancorp last released its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $14.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PIONEER BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Wall Street analysts have given Pioneer Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Pioneer Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.