VIVOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VVOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Vivos Therapeutics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vivos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.40) per share. Vivos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIVOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VVOS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vivos Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vivos Therapeutics stock.

HOTH THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HOTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Hoth Therapeutics has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year (($0.58) diluted earnings per share). Hoth Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MSGS)

IS MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSGS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Madison Square Garden Sports stock.

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS (NYSE:ARL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. American Realty Investors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

