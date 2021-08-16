Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Earnings results for Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Arcimoto last issued its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm earned $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arcimoto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.44) per share. Arcimoto has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Arcimoto will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arcimoto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.59%. The high price target for FUV is $19.00 and the low price target for FUV is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arcimoto has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.33, Arcimoto has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $14.11. Arcimoto has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Arcimoto does not currently pay a dividend. Arcimoto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Arcimoto insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,936.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 23.60% of the stock of Arcimoto is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 22.52% of the stock of Arcimoto is held by institutions.

Earnings for Arcimoto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Arcimoto is -22.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arcimoto is -22.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arcimoto has a P/B Ratio of 10.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

