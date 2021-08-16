Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

Earnings results for ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ATA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.50%. The high price target for ATAI is $45.00 and the low price target for ATAI is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ATA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.13, ATA has a forecasted upside of 106.5% from its current price of $13.62. ATA has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA does not currently pay a dividend. ATA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

In the past three months, ATA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.90% of the stock of ATA is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.26% of the stock of ATA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI



Earnings for ATA are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.70) per share.

