Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Earnings results for Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Atlas Technical Consultants last issued its earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business earned $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year (($1.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Atlas Technical Consultants are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.00 per share. Atlas Technical Consultants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Atlas Technical Consultants will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721777”.

Analyst Opinion on Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.80%. The high price target for ATCX is $11.50 and the low price target for ATCX is $11.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants does not currently pay a dividend. Atlas Technical Consultants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

In the past three months, Atlas Technical Consultants insiders have sold 752.69% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $14,300.00 in company stock and sold $121,934.00 in company stock. 18.30% of the stock of Atlas Technical Consultants is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.42% of the stock of Atlas Technical Consultants is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX



Earnings for Atlas Technical Consultants are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlas Technical Consultants is -10.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

