Earnings and Growth Analysis : BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Earnings results for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 08/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BHP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2,200.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2,727.04%. The high price target for BHP is $2,200.00 and the low price target for BHP is $2,200.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BHP Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BHP Group is 112.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, BHP Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.74% next year. This indicates that BHP Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

In the past three months, BHP Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of BHP Group is held by insiders. Only 4.74% of the stock of BHP Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP



Earnings for BHP Group are expected to grow by 39.68% in the coming year, from $6.93 to $9.68 per share. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.61. The P/E ratio of BHP Group is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 19.99. BHP Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BHP Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

