Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Earnings results for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Blade Air Mobility last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $9.27 million during the quarter. Blade Air Mobility has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Blade Air Mobility has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Blade Air Mobility will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10159319”.

Analyst Opinion on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blade Air Mobility in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Blade Air Mobility.

Dividend Strength: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility does not currently pay a dividend. Blade Air Mobility does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

In the past three months, Blade Air Mobility insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $94,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 11.85% of the stock of Blade Air Mobility is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE



Blade Air Mobility has a P/B Ratio of 44.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

