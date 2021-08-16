Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Earnings results for Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Burcon NutraScience Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Burcon NutraScience last posted its earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.27 million during the quarter. Burcon NutraScience has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Burcon NutraScience has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Burcon NutraScience in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Burcon NutraScience.

Dividend Strength: Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

Burcon NutraScience does not currently pay a dividend. Burcon NutraScience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN)

In the past three months, Burcon NutraScience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Burcon NutraScience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN



The P/E ratio of Burcon NutraScience is -245.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Burcon NutraScience is -245.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Burcon NutraScience has a P/B Ratio of 9.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

